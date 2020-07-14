3655 Arctic CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Location Location only 3 miles to the Beach and Easy access to downtown Naples. Owners are "turning up the volume" in this renovated light and bright end unit. 2BR/2BA condo with stylish granite in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, and freshly painted in soothing neutral colors. Beautiful new furniture, linens, electronics, and accessories to ensure your comfort. Enjoy the outdoors with the covered and screened-in lanai. Winterpark is perfectly situated near world-class shopping and dining on 5th Avenue South, Third Street South, and white sandy beaches. Exercise, socialize and relax with new friends and neighbors at the largest and most inviting pool in all of SW Florida, located just a short walk from your Naples home. The new clubhouse also includes six tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce, and nearby golf. You can be certain that this home will inspire wonderful and lasting vacation memories for you, family, and guests.