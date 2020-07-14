All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3655 Arctic CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3655 Arctic CIR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:44 PM

3655 Arctic CIR

3655 Arctic Circle · (239) 290-9151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3655 Arctic Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Location Location only 3 miles to the Beach and Easy access to downtown Naples. Owners are "turning up the volume" in this renovated light and bright end unit. 2BR/2BA condo with stylish granite in kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, and freshly painted in soothing neutral colors. Beautiful new furniture, linens, electronics, and accessories to ensure your comfort. Enjoy the outdoors with the covered and screened-in lanai. Winterpark is perfectly situated near world-class shopping and dining on 5th Avenue South, Third Street South, and white sandy beaches. Exercise, socialize and relax with new friends and neighbors at the largest and most inviting pool in all of SW Florida, located just a short walk from your Naples home. The new clubhouse also includes six tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce, and nearby golf. You can be certain that this home will inspire wonderful and lasting vacation memories for you, family, and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Arctic CIR have any available units?
3655 Arctic CIR has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3655 Arctic CIR have?
Some of 3655 Arctic CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Arctic CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Arctic CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Arctic CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Arctic CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR offer parking?
No, 3655 Arctic CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 Arctic CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3655 Arctic CIR has a pool.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR have accessible units?
No, 3655 Arctic CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Arctic CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Arctic CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3655 Arctic CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3655 Arctic CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity