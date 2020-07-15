3645 Boca Ciega DR

Amenities

Available January-March 2021, this delightful first floor condo has a relaxing view of the lushly landscaped grounds. Freshly painted, new flooring and a newly renovated kitchen and bath! Covered parking to protect your car. Extra storage area. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location just minutes from downtown Naples and the beach! As an added bonus, the opportunity to join the nearby Lakewood Country Club, with a choice of either a golf membership or a social membership that offers pickleball, tennis, Bridge, and Mah jongg. Current rates: Couples Monthly Social $ 208 per month.Single Monthly Social $179 per month. Tax and Debt Reduction Fee additional. Cable, internet, electric, water and sewer are included for seasonal tenants.