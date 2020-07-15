All apartments in Collier County
3645 Boca Ciega DR

3645 Boca Ciega Drive · (212) 920-5872
Location

3645 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
tennis court
Available January-March 2021, this delightful first floor condo has a relaxing view of the lushly landscaped grounds. Freshly painted, new flooring and a newly renovated kitchen and bath! Covered parking to protect your car. Extra storage area. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location just minutes from downtown Naples and the beach! As an added bonus, the opportunity to join the nearby Lakewood Country Club, with a choice of either a golf membership or a social membership that offers pickleball, tennis, Bridge, and Mah jongg. Current rates: Couples Monthly Social $ 208 per month.Single Monthly Social $179 per month. Tax and Debt Reduction Fee additional. Cable, internet, electric, water and sewer are included for seasonal tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have any available units?
3645 Boca Ciega DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have?
Some of 3645 Boca Ciega DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Boca Ciega DR currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Boca Ciega DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Boca Ciega DR pet-friendly?
No, 3645 Boca Ciega DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR offer parking?
Yes, 3645 Boca Ciega DR offers parking.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 Boca Ciega DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have a pool?
No, 3645 Boca Ciega DR does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have accessible units?
No, 3645 Boca Ciega DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Boca Ciega DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Boca Ciega DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Boca Ciega DR does not have units with air conditioning.
