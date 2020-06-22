All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

3047 Horizon LN

3047 Horizon Lane · (239) 404-6156
Location

3047 Horizon Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1908 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
This beautiful second-floor end unit in Bridgewater Bay is available for the 2021 Season. This condo has tile floors throughout for easy cleaning and the eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the owner is in the process of updating the kitchen. There also is a large screened lanai for sitting out in the evening or entertaining friends. Bridgewater Bay has a beautiful clubhouse with a billiard room, exercise room, tennis courts and a large swimming pool. There are many planned activities for both residents and tenants to be a part of. The swimming pool is a gathering spot for the community. The location is close to fine restaurants, Whole Foods and other grocery stores and just minutes to great shopping at Mercato and Waterside. Vanderbilt Beach, voted one of the top 10 beaches in the U.S., is just a short drive away as well as the popular Fifth Avenue and Third Street Shoppes and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Horizon LN have any available units?
3047 Horizon LN has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3047 Horizon LN have?
Some of 3047 Horizon LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Horizon LN currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Horizon LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Horizon LN pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Horizon LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3047 Horizon LN offer parking?
No, 3047 Horizon LN does not offer parking.
Does 3047 Horizon LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 Horizon LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Horizon LN have a pool?
Yes, 3047 Horizon LN has a pool.
Does 3047 Horizon LN have accessible units?
No, 3047 Horizon LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Horizon LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Horizon LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 Horizon LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3047 Horizon LN does not have units with air conditioning.
