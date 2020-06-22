3047 Horizon LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table tennis court

This beautiful second-floor end unit in Bridgewater Bay is available for the 2021 Season. This condo has tile floors throughout for easy cleaning and the eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the owner is in the process of updating the kitchen. There also is a large screened lanai for sitting out in the evening or entertaining friends. Bridgewater Bay has a beautiful clubhouse with a billiard room, exercise room, tennis courts and a large swimming pool. There are many planned activities for both residents and tenants to be a part of. The swimming pool is a gathering spot for the community. The location is close to fine restaurants, Whole Foods and other grocery stores and just minutes to great shopping at Mercato and Waterside. Vanderbilt Beach, voted one of the top 10 beaches in the U.S., is just a short drive away as well as the popular Fifth Avenue and Third Street Shoppes and Restaurants.