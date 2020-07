Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IN THE HIGH DEMAND BRIDGEWATER BAY IS THIS GREAT 3/2!!! BRIGHT AND COLORFUL SECOND FLOOR UNIT DECORATED IN A CARIBBEAN THEME

OVERLOOKING THE LAKE AND WATER FEATURE. THIS IS A NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY UNIT

READY FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS MANY AMENITIES AND HAS A

WONDERFUL REPUTATION IN A HIGHLY DESIRED AREA. THERE IS A ONE CAR GARAGE

INCLUDED WITH THIS UNIT.