Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

NOW AVAILABLE FOR NEXT SEASON! FABULOUS SOUTHERN VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE AND WATER FROM THIS THIRD FLOOR TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH TOP FLOOR END UNIT. VERY PRIVATE AND QUIET! MUCH OF FLOORING HAS JUST BEEN INSTALLED. GREAT VALUE FOR A 2/2 FURNISHED. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE RESORT STYLE POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS, SHUFFLEBOARD, AND MORE. LOCATION IS GREAT VERY NEAR THE PINE RIDGE ROAD/AIRPORT INTERSECTION. WALK TO SHOP, EAT, BANK!