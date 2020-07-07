29 High Point CIR E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

Great views of High Point Country Club from this first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Tile in kitchen, dining and living room, carpet in bedrooms. Renovated master bath, mostly renovated guest bathroom. The lanai has been extended to give additional square footage under air. Enjoy unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, fitness, 6 pools, cable/wi-fi and water all included in the the rental rate. You just pay electric. There are a lot of social and club activities to enjoy at High Point. All this and located 1.5 miles to Naples beach and 2.5 miles to downtown Naples! One covered parking space plus guest parking. The laundry room is in the condo.