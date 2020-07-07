All apartments in Collier County
29 High Point CIR E
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

29 High Point CIR E

29 High Point Circle East · (810) 623-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 High Point Circle East, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Great views of High Point Country Club from this first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Tile in kitchen, dining and living room, carpet in bedrooms. Renovated master bath, mostly renovated guest bathroom. The lanai has been extended to give additional square footage under air. Enjoy unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, fitness, 6 pools, cable/wi-fi and water all included in the the rental rate. You just pay electric. There are a lot of social and club activities to enjoy at High Point. All this and located 1.5 miles to Naples beach and 2.5 miles to downtown Naples! One covered parking space plus guest parking. The laundry room is in the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 High Point CIR E have any available units?
29 High Point CIR E has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 High Point CIR E have?
Some of 29 High Point CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 High Point CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
29 High Point CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 High Point CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 29 High Point CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 29 High Point CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 29 High Point CIR E offers parking.
Does 29 High Point CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 High Point CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 High Point CIR E have a pool?
Yes, 29 High Point CIR E has a pool.
Does 29 High Point CIR E have accessible units?
No, 29 High Point CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 29 High Point CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 High Point CIR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 High Point CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 High Point CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
