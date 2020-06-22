2860 Cypress Trace CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

2+Den, 2 Bathroom....1st floor Veranda / Condo that offers a golf course, designed by renowned Florida architect Gordon G. Lewis.

Newer appliances. Amenities include putting & aqua range, Clubhouse dining, community & club house pool, tennis courts, fitness center, bocce courts, walk/jog/bike paths & an active social calendar. Exceptional value in this resort style Bundled Golf Community, whether a snowbird looking to own a piece of paradise or year round resident. Enjoy serene sunsets & panoramic views of the golf course & lake from the lanai. Master bedroom features his & her closets, dual vanities & tile shower. detached garage. Just minutes from Beach, Shopping, Restaurant, Airport & more.