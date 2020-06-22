All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

2860 Cypress Trace CIR

2860 Cypress Trace Circle · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2860 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2+Den, 2 Bathroom....1st floor Veranda / Condo that offers a golf course, designed by renowned Florida architect Gordon G. Lewis.
Newer appliances. Amenities include putting & aqua range, Clubhouse dining, community & club house pool, tennis courts, fitness center, bocce courts, walk/jog/bike paths & an active social calendar. Exceptional value in this resort style Bundled Golf Community, whether a snowbird looking to own a piece of paradise or year round resident. Enjoy serene sunsets & panoramic views of the golf course & lake from the lanai. Master bedroom features his & her closets, dual vanities & tile shower. detached garage. Just minutes from Beach, Shopping, Restaurant, Airport & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have any available units?
2860 Cypress Trace CIR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have?
Some of 2860 Cypress Trace CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Cypress Trace CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Cypress Trace CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Cypress Trace CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR offers parking.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR has a pool.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have accessible units?
No, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Cypress Trace CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Cypress Trace CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
