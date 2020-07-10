2805 Cypress Trace CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym tennis court

*2 bedroom 2 bath Condo *2ND Floor Unit with view of Pond & Golf Course in Cypress Woods Community.

Cypress Woods Golf and Country club is a highly desirable north Naples community that offers a wide variety of world class amenities: Residents of this bundled golf community enjoy an 18-hole championship golf course, a beautifully clubhouse with 2 restaurants & great bar as well as a fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball and pickle ball. Cypress Woods is in a great location only a short distance from the best Beaches, Shops and Restaurants Naples has to offer.

