Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2805 Cypress Trace CIR

2805 Cypress Trace Circle · (239) 449-1000
Location

2805 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-204 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

gym
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
*2 bedroom 2 bath Condo *2ND Floor Unit with view of Pond & Golf Course in Cypress Woods Community.
Cypress Woods Golf and Country club is a highly desirable north Naples community that offers a wide variety of world class amenities: Residents of this bundled golf community enjoy an 18-hole championship golf course, a beautifully clubhouse with 2 restaurants & great bar as well as a fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball and pickle ball. Cypress Woods is in a great location only a short distance from the best Beaches, Shops and Restaurants Naples has to offer.
?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have any available units?
2805 Cypress Trace CIR has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have?
Some of 2805 Cypress Trace CIR's amenities include gym, bocce court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Cypress Trace CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Cypress Trace CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Cypress Trace CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR offer parking?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have a pool?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have accessible units?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Cypress Trace CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Cypress Trace CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
