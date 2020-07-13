1975 Mustique ST

Amenities
Lamorada ( 2+Den / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: $ 7,000 / Off-Season $ 3,800 - Lamorada BRAND NEW MODEL HOME available for rent immediately!!! Gorgeous 2 plus den single family with pool and spa. Upgrades Galore! Be the first to live in this exquisite residence with large backyard, outdoor kitchen and more! This new community has WORLD CLASS AMENITIES for you to enjoy including luxury clubhouse, pool, poolside bar/restaurant, Health Club, Educational Room, ART, Cooking and Wine tasting classes and demonstrations, movie theater, tennis courts, Bocce and Pickle ball courts! Do not miss out on this wonderful opportunity to enjoy this SPECTACULAR new residence at a bargain rental value!
(RLNE5644332)