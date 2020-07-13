All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1975 Mustique ST

1975 Mustique Street · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1975 Mustique Street, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Lamorada ( 2+Den / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: $ 7,000 / Off-Season $ 3,800 - Lamorada BRAND NEW MODEL HOME available for rent immediately!!! Gorgeous 2 plus den single family with pool and spa. Upgrades Galore! Be the first to live in this exquisite residence with large backyard, outdoor kitchen and more! This new community has WORLD CLASS AMENITIES for you to enjoy including luxury clubhouse, pool, poolside bar/restaurant, Health Club, Educational Room, ART, Cooking and Wine tasting classes and demonstrations, movie theater, tennis courts, Bocce and Pickle ball courts! Do not miss out on this wonderful opportunity to enjoy this SPECTACULAR new residence at a bargain rental value!

(RLNE5644332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Mustique ST have any available units?
1975 Mustique ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 1975 Mustique ST have?
Some of 1975 Mustique ST's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Mustique ST currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Mustique ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Mustique ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Mustique ST is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Mustique ST offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Mustique ST offers parking.
Does 1975 Mustique ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Mustique ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Mustique ST have a pool?
Yes, 1975 Mustique ST has a pool.
Does 1975 Mustique ST have accessible units?
No, 1975 Mustique ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Mustique ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Mustique ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1975 Mustique ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1975 Mustique ST does not have units with air conditioning.
