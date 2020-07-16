16386 Viansa WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby

NAPLES NEWEST TOP GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY... BRAND NEW 3 bedroom suites Plus Den, 3 full baths Plus powder bath, beautiful granite & marble throughout and an oversize 2 car Plus golf cart garage (the largest garage in the building). Private elevator right from the lobby...Custom closets, built-in wine coolers & steps to the lap pool, Bocci ball & south entry gate. A little farther & you're at the Fabulous Club pool, Grill room & Golf Club.. A Sports membership is INCLUDED with this annual rental... Photos of this NEW condo are very similar to the model photos attached. The FURNISHED model is also available for lease this season!!