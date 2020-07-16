All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

16382 Viansa WAY

16382 Viansa Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16382 Viansa Way, Collier County, FL 34110
Tuscany Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-102 · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
This is the Developer's Newly FURNISHED MODEL. NOW available for the 2021 season or annually after December 31, 2020. All NEW furnishings & finishes & TURNKEY READY!! Private lockable elevator, furnished building lobby, & steps to the lap pool, Bocce, Tennis & south gate. Enjoy the amenities of Talis Park THIS SEASON. JUST PURCHASED & offered for lease TURNKEY FURNISHED for the 2021 season. NEW flat screen TV's added. Spacious 2+ car garage & golf carts are allowed in the community. Fabulous amenities throughout Talis park to include 24 hour manned access, Spa services, On Demand Fitness in multiple Fitness centers, Fionas Cafe dining, Grill room dining, Club dining & casual dining at all venues, Club house resort pool with fabulous views, driving range & a top Naples golf course. A transferrable Sports membership is available with this lease.
Available for Lease NOW for season or lease after December 31, 2020 while you are building in Talis Park. VIDEO photo link on listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16382 Viansa WAY have any available units?
16382 Viansa WAY has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16382 Viansa WAY have?
Some of 16382 Viansa WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16382 Viansa WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16382 Viansa WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16382 Viansa WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16382 Viansa WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY offer parking?
Yes, 16382 Viansa WAY offers parking.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16382 Viansa WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY have a pool?
Yes, 16382 Viansa WAY has a pool.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY have accessible units?
No, 16382 Viansa WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16382 Viansa WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16382 Viansa WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16382 Viansa WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
