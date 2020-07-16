16382 Viansa WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby tennis court

This is the Developer's Newly FURNISHED MODEL. NOW available for the 2021 season or annually after December 31, 2020. All NEW furnishings & finishes & TURNKEY READY!! Private lockable elevator, furnished building lobby, & steps to the lap pool, Bocce, Tennis & south gate. Enjoy the amenities of Talis Park THIS SEASON. JUST PURCHASED & offered for lease TURNKEY FURNISHED for the 2021 season. NEW flat screen TV's added. Spacious 2+ car garage & golf carts are allowed in the community. Fabulous amenities throughout Talis park to include 24 hour manned access, Spa services, On Demand Fitness in multiple Fitness centers, Fionas Cafe dining, Grill room dining, Club dining & casual dining at all venues, Club house resort pool with fabulous views, driving range & a top Naples golf course. A transferrable Sports membership is available with this lease.

Available for Lease NOW for season or lease after December 31, 2020 while you are building in Talis Park. VIDEO photo link on listing.