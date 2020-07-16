1637 Tarpon Bay DR S

Amenities

Private Pool Villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and open floor plan. Fully furnished with linens, lanai furniture and 2 car garage. King size bed in master suite, full size washer/dryer and Need to Get Away for a few months in a community offering gated entrance, full amenities such as tennis, exercise facility, fishing pier on lake. Right outside gate is access to Target, Publix shopping, medical offices and restaurants. 15 min to beautiful Gulf of Mexico. 3rd bedroom has pull out sofa