Collier County, FL
1637 Tarpon Bay DR S
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:41 PM

1637 Tarpon Bay DR S

1637 Tarpon Bay Drive South · (239) 250-3345
Location

1637 Tarpon Bay Drive South, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Private Pool Villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and open floor plan. Fully furnished with linens, lanai furniture and 2 car garage. King size bed in master suite, full size washer/dryer and Need to Get Away for a few months in a community offering gated entrance, full amenities such as tennis, exercise facility, fishing pier on lake. Right outside gate is access to Target, Publix shopping, medical offices and restaurants. 15 min to beautiful Gulf of Mexico. 3rd bedroom has pull out sofa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have any available units?
1637 Tarpon Bay DR S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have?
Some of 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Tarpon Bay DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S offers parking.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have a pool?
Yes, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S has a pool.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have accessible units?
No, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Tarpon Bay DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
