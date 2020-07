Amenities

pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Falling Waters has three unique gated communities in Naples Florida. This property is located at the Davis Boulevard locations which has a world famous 10,000 sq ft tropical resort style pool, enjoy peaceful waterfall or lake views from every lanai. The beach resort with it's tropical lazy river pool and waterfalls running throughout the property, is located on the corner of 951 and 41.