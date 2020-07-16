14899 Sterling Oaks DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Very Clean Modern vaulted 2-Story home with Master plus 2 Guest Bedrooms on Ground Level in split bedroom floorplan that offers privacy to its occupants. The Designer furnished décor is very Fresh, attractive and comfortable in Coastal Chic Motif. King Size Beds adorn two rooms along with Trundle in Third. Large TV’s. everywhere! Upstairs Loft with cozy Sectional Sofa/Desk and full bath. Family/Dining Room is open to Updated Kitchen for full entertainment effect. Step out into Screened Lanai and further to backyard, a peaceful area. Yes to Grilling! Sorry no pets/smoking for tenants. Sterling Oaks Gated Community, guarded gate 24/7, located on 100 acre Audubon Preserve, walking/biking, has clubhouse, Jr Olympic-sized heated pool/spa. Cabana Grille & Bar, 12 Tennis Courts with full service Tennis Shoppe(extra fee/optional), Bocce and Pickle Ball courts, fitness center w/ladies/men’s locker rooms with Showers and Sauna. Entrance on Rt 41, North Naples awesome location close to entertainment, multiple beaches and all shopping north and south. RSW Airport very close!