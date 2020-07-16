All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

14899 Sterling Oaks DR

14899 Sterling Oaks Drive · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14899 Sterling Oaks Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Very Clean Modern vaulted 2-Story home with Master plus 2 Guest Bedrooms on Ground Level in split bedroom floorplan that offers privacy to its occupants. The Designer furnished décor is very Fresh, attractive and comfortable in Coastal Chic Motif. King Size Beds adorn two rooms along with Trundle in Third. Large TV’s. everywhere! Upstairs Loft with cozy Sectional Sofa/Desk and full bath. Family/Dining Room is open to Updated Kitchen for full entertainment effect. Step out into Screened Lanai and further to backyard, a peaceful area. Yes to Grilling! Sorry no pets/smoking for tenants. Sterling Oaks Gated Community, guarded gate 24/7, located on 100 acre Audubon Preserve, walking/biking, has clubhouse, Jr Olympic-sized heated pool/spa. Cabana Grille & Bar, 12 Tennis Courts with full service Tennis Shoppe(extra fee/optional), Bocce and Pickle Ball courts, fitness center w/ladies/men’s locker rooms with Showers and Sauna. Entrance on Rt 41, North Naples awesome location close to entertainment, multiple beaches and all shopping north and south. RSW Airport very close!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have any available units?
14899 Sterling Oaks DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have?
Some of 14899 Sterling Oaks DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14899 Sterling Oaks DR currently offering any rent specials?
14899 Sterling Oaks DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14899 Sterling Oaks DR pet-friendly?
No, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR offer parking?
No, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR does not offer parking.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have a pool?
Yes, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR has a pool.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have accessible units?
No, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14899 Sterling Oaks DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14899 Sterling Oaks DR does not have units with air conditioning.
