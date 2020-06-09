14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108

Amenities

** VANDERBILT PLACE ** 1 BED / 1 BATH - CONDO - NORTH NAPLES - ANNUAL RENTAL - Here is your opportunity to live in a great North Naples location. Camden Cove @ Vanderbilt Place is a gated community of quaint townhome-style condos. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on the 1st floor. Home has a smart and functional floorplan, with large rooms and plenty of storage. The condo is carpet free and features ceramic tile flooring. Enjoy a great North Naples location, close to shopping, dining, I-75, and just a short drive to Naples gorgeous beaches.



*** Water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and pest control are included in the rent. ***



** Pets allowed, with approval, and pet deposit. **



* Last month's rent may be required. *



(RLNE5870960)