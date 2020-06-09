All apartments in Collier County
14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108

14880 Pleasant Bay Ln · (239) 877-1699
Location

14880 Pleasant Bay Ln, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
** VANDERBILT PLACE ** 1 BED / 1 BATH - CONDO - NORTH NAPLES - ANNUAL RENTAL - Here is your opportunity to live in a great North Naples location. Camden Cove @ Vanderbilt Place is a gated community of quaint townhome-style condos. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on the 1st floor. Home has a smart and functional floorplan, with large rooms and plenty of storage. The condo is carpet free and features ceramic tile flooring. Enjoy a great North Naples location, close to shopping, dining, I-75, and just a short drive to Naples gorgeous beaches.

*** Water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and pest control are included in the rent. ***

** Pets allowed, with approval, and pet deposit. **

* Last month's rent may be required. *

(RLNE5870960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have any available units?
14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have?
Some of 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 currently offering any rent specials?
14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 is pet friendly.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 offer parking?
No, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 does not offer parking.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have a pool?
Yes, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 has a pool.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have accessible units?
No, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 does not have accessible units.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14880 Pleasant Bay Lane #2108 does not have units with air conditioning.
