Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:23 PM

14804 Indigo Lakes CIR

14804 Indigo Lakes Circle · (239) 293-3860
Location

14804 Indigo Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4109 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
tennis court
Available Aug 1st. Welcome to Indigo Lakes. One of the premiere communities in desirable N. Naples. This 5 bedroom + den, 3 bath, 3 car attached, lakefront pool home boasts over 4000+ sq ft with a den that would be the ideal movie theater room. Heated pool with beautiful lake water feature & twin palms makes for a perfect Florida Luxury Home backdrop! Stainless appliances, granite throughout, 2019 roof and 2017 AC. Resort Amenities: Community Pool, Game Room/Library, Clubhouse, Lounging area, Tennis and Basketball. Best School Zone in Naples. Excellent Location with shopping and restaurants galore. Only 15 minutes to Vanderbilt Beach and world famous Mercato Entertainment complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have any available units?
14804 Indigo Lakes CIR has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have?
Some of 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14804 Indigo Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR offer parking?
No, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14804 Indigo Lakes CIR has units with air conditioning.
