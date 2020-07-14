14804 Indigo Lakes CIR

Amenities
Available Aug 1st. Welcome to Indigo Lakes. One of the premiere communities in desirable N. Naples. This 5 bedroom + den, 3 bath, 3 car attached, lakefront pool home boasts over 4000+ sq ft with a den that would be the ideal movie theater room. Heated pool with beautiful lake water feature & twin palms makes for a perfect Florida Luxury Home backdrop! Stainless appliances, granite throughout, 2019 roof and 2017 AC. Resort Amenities: Community Pool, Game Room/Library, Clubhouse, Lounging area, Tennis and Basketball. Best School Zone in Naples. Excellent Location with shopping and restaurants galore. Only 15 minutes to Vanderbilt Beach and world famous Mercato Entertainment complex.