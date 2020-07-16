All apartments in Collier County
1460 39th ST SW
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:56 PM

1460 39th ST SW

1460 39th Street Southwest · (239) 821-6038
Location

1460 39th Street Southwest, Collier County, FL 34117

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4047 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated and update home on 2019 .Located in the heart of Naples.This private and relaxing home is very close to town and just few minutes from I-75, hospitals, doctor offices, various shopping centers, malls and the best beaches of Florida.
This home features 5 bedrooms plus a den , each one with a bathroom, one of the bedrooms is a panic room.half bath for your visitors, plus a den,very spacious home.This stunning home offers amazing led lights, very modern design lamps. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, modern mirrors, tile throughout, central vacuum, summer kitchen,large master suite with his and her closets, 5' crown molding , video monitoring, 14" ceiling room,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 39th ST SW have any available units?
1460 39th ST SW has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1460 39th ST SW have?
Some of 1460 39th ST SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 39th ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
1460 39th ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 39th ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 1460 39th ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1460 39th ST SW offer parking?
No, 1460 39th ST SW does not offer parking.
Does 1460 39th ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 39th ST SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 39th ST SW have a pool?
No, 1460 39th ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 1460 39th ST SW have accessible units?
No, 1460 39th ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 39th ST SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 39th ST SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 39th ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 39th ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
