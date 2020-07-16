1460 39th ST SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated and update home on 2019 .Located in the heart of Naples.This private and relaxing home is very close to town and just few minutes from I-75, hospitals, doctor offices, various shopping centers, malls and the best beaches of Florida.

This home features 5 bedrooms plus a den , each one with a bathroom, one of the bedrooms is a panic room.half bath for your visitors, plus a den,very spacious home.This stunning home offers amazing led lights, very modern design lamps. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, modern mirrors, tile throughout, central vacuum, summer kitchen,large master suite with his and her closets, 5' crown molding , video monitoring, 14" ceiling room,