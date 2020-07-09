All apartments in Collier County
14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl

14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl · (678) 793-1170
Location

14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING NAPLES ANNUAL RENTAL/TUSCANY POINTE - Property Id: 237491

$2500 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2 car garage. Tuscany Pointe is one of North Naples newest gated Communities. Beautiful, brand new, move in ready! Hom has a spacious kitchen, dining area, screened paver lanai. Ceramic tile floors living room, kitchen, and all bathrooms. Master bedroom and master bathroom with full double vanity. It offers an open and modern kitchen with some spectacular upgrades that you will enjoy including GE stainless steel appliances, beautiful designer color granite countertops with tile backsplash, quality crafted wood cabinets and window treatments throughout. Storage abounds walk in closets in the master bedroom, walk in kitchen pantry, linen closets. The view of the sparkling lake adds the final touch. Lawn care and irrigation water are included in the rent. Fully applianced including washer and dryer. North Naples schools. No Smoking. Small Pet Negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237491
Property Id 237491

(RLNE5619781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have any available units?
14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have?
Some of 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl is pet friendly.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl offer parking?
Yes, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl offers parking.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have a pool?
No, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl does not have a pool.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have accessible units?
No, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
