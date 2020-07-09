14529 Tuscany Pointe Trl

Amenities

AMAZING NAPLES ANNUAL RENTAL/TUSCANY POINTE - Property Id: 237491



$2500 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2 car garage. Tuscany Pointe is one of North Naples newest gated Communities. Beautiful, brand new, move in ready! Hom has a spacious kitchen, dining area, screened paver lanai. Ceramic tile floors living room, kitchen, and all bathrooms. Master bedroom and master bathroom with full double vanity. It offers an open and modern kitchen with some spectacular upgrades that you will enjoy including GE stainless steel appliances, beautiful designer color granite countertops with tile backsplash, quality crafted wood cabinets and window treatments throughout. Storage abounds walk in closets in the master bedroom, walk in kitchen pantry, linen closets. The view of the sparkling lake adds the final touch. Lawn care and irrigation water are included in the rent. Fully applianced including washer and dryer. North Naples schools. No Smoking. Small Pet Negotiable.

