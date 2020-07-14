1420 Tiffany LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

MUST SEE!!! This 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom/1 Car Garage, first floor end unit offers a spacious living room, eat in kitchen & dining room, and stunning lake views from lanai, kitchen & master bedroom. This unit features granite counter tops in the kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances, crown moldings, upgraded bathroom, new window blinds and light fixtures. Recently painted with neutral colors. Steps away from the community pool & spa. Great Location…just minutes to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and white sandy beaches. Basic Cable, Internet and Water are included with the rent. Pets are not allowed. Ready to move in.