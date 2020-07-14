All apartments in Collier County
1420 Tiffany LN

1420 Tiffany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Tiffany Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
MUST SEE!!! This 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom/1 Car Garage, first floor end unit offers a spacious living room, eat in kitchen & dining room, and stunning lake views from lanai, kitchen & master bedroom. This unit features granite counter tops in the kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances, crown moldings, upgraded bathroom, new window blinds and light fixtures. Recently painted with neutral colors. Steps away from the community pool & spa. Great Location…just minutes to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and white sandy beaches. Basic Cable, Internet and Water are included with the rent. Pets are not allowed. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Tiffany LN have any available units?
1420 Tiffany LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 1420 Tiffany LN have?
Some of 1420 Tiffany LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Tiffany LN currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Tiffany LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Tiffany LN pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Tiffany LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Tiffany LN offers parking.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Tiffany LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Tiffany LN has a pool.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN have accessible units?
No, 1420 Tiffany LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Tiffany LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Tiffany LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Tiffany LN does not have units with air conditioning.
