All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 13524 Mandarin CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
13524 Mandarin CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

13524 Mandarin CIR

13524 Mandarin Circle · (239) 231-6164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13524 Mandarin Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy this opportunity to lease a meticulously maintained single family 5 bedroom 4 bathroom residence in the heart of Naples. This homesite was carefully selected for this Conrad model for its overall size, privacy and peacefulness with SW exposure offering endless sunsets. This home sits perfectly on the spacious lot bearing a large backyard with plush grass and beautifully manicured flower beds backing up to a privacy wall with lush landscapes. This elegantly acquainted home is move in ready, awarding the new tenants with a beautiful neutral palate. With over 3,300 sq. feet of living space there is plenty of room for family and friends to gather. Natural stone countertops, attractive tile flooring, shaker style soft close kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Aquasana whole house water filtration system complete with reverse osmosis are just some of the magnificent upgrades. Experience all that Naples has to offer in Marbella Isles a resort style community delivering a premiere location to all its residents. Walking distance to A-rated schools as well as private school options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have any available units?
13524 Mandarin CIR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13524 Mandarin CIR have?
Some of 13524 Mandarin CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13524 Mandarin CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13524 Mandarin CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13524 Mandarin CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13524 Mandarin CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR offer parking?
No, 13524 Mandarin CIR does not offer parking.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13524 Mandarin CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13524 Mandarin CIR has a pool.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have accessible units?
No, 13524 Mandarin CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13524 Mandarin CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13524 Mandarin CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13524 Mandarin CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13524 Mandarin CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity