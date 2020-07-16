13524 Mandarin CIR

Amenities

Enjoy this opportunity to lease a meticulously maintained single family 5 bedroom 4 bathroom residence in the heart of Naples. This homesite was carefully selected for this Conrad model for its overall size, privacy and peacefulness with SW exposure offering endless sunsets. This home sits perfectly on the spacious lot bearing a large backyard with plush grass and beautifully manicured flower beds backing up to a privacy wall with lush landscapes. This elegantly acquainted home is move in ready, awarding the new tenants with a beautiful neutral palate. With over 3,300 sq. feet of living space there is plenty of room for family and friends to gather. Natural stone countertops, attractive tile flooring, shaker style soft close kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Aquasana whole house water filtration system complete with reverse osmosis are just some of the magnificent upgrades. Experience all that Naples has to offer in Marbella Isles a resort style community delivering a premiere location to all its residents. Walking distance to A-rated schools as well as private school options.