12902 Brynwood Preserve LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful open interior, first floor master bedroom; heated pool and spa, extended lanai with southern exposure overlooking pool and lake. Nice size separate dining room; eat in kitchen, living/great room. Shows like a model; very clean and in perfect condition. Available July 1 for yearly lease. Wonderful small community located off Livingston Road just south of Pine Ridge; close to beaches and shopping. Ceiling fans in most rooms; nice equipped laundry area with washer and dryer. Community has bike and walking path. No pets allowed, no smoking.