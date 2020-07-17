All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:52 PM

12902 Brynwood Preserve LN

12902 Brynwood Preserve Lane · (239) 250-6373
Location

12902 Brynwood Preserve Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful open interior, first floor master bedroom; heated pool and spa, extended lanai with southern exposure overlooking pool and lake. Nice size separate dining room; eat in kitchen, living/great room. Shows like a model; very clean and in perfect condition. Available July 1 for yearly lease. Wonderful small community located off Livingston Road just south of Pine Ridge; close to beaches and shopping. Ceiling fans in most rooms; nice equipped laundry area with washer and dryer. Community has bike and walking path. No pets allowed, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have any available units?
12902 Brynwood Preserve LN has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have?
Some of 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN currently offering any rent specials?
12902 Brynwood Preserve LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN pet-friendly?
No, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN offer parking?
No, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN does not offer parking.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have a pool?
Yes, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN has a pool.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have accessible units?
No, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12902 Brynwood Preserve LN does not have units with air conditioning.
