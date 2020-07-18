11030 GULFSHORE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

WOW! Amazing views from this spacious condo located on Vanderbilt Bay. Large 3 BR/2BA end unit with sixty-foot wrap-around balcony. Watch the boats pass and dolphins play. Well equipped kitchen. New linens, tv's and kitchenware coming this summer. Stay tuned for updated photos. Deeded beach access directly across the street. Bayside pool and BBQ, two tennis courts, boat docks and more. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops.