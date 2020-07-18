All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

11030 GULFSHORE DR

11030 Gulf Shore Drive · (239) 289-1351
Location

11030 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
WOW! Amazing views from this spacious condo located on Vanderbilt Bay. Large 3 BR/2BA end unit with sixty-foot wrap-around balcony. Watch the boats pass and dolphins play. Well equipped kitchen. New linens, tv's and kitchenware coming this summer. Stay tuned for updated photos. Deeded beach access directly across the street. Bayside pool and BBQ, two tennis courts, boat docks and more. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have any available units?
11030 GULFSHORE DR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have?
Some of 11030 GULFSHORE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 GULFSHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11030 GULFSHORE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 GULFSHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11030 GULFSHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR offer parking?
No, 11030 GULFSHORE DR does not offer parking.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11030 GULFSHORE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have a pool?
Yes, 11030 GULFSHORE DR has a pool.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 11030 GULFSHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11030 GULFSHORE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11030 GULFSHORE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11030 GULFSHORE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
