/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM
55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Glen Isles
1 Unit Available
1260 Island Drive
1260 Island Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1696 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hardaway Estates
1 Unit Available
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1114 sqft
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Flagler Lane
180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
299 E Central Boulevard
299 East Central Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo ready for immediate occupancy short term or long term! Community pool just outside your door and a short walk to the beach. All stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Easy access to Port Canaveral.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.
Similar Pages
Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GymCocoa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with Pool
Cocoa Apartments with PoolCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL