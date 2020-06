Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Rare Retail Commercial Space in Cocoa Village! - Property Id: 285388



RARE Retail Space in Cocoa Village!



Call for More Info



Amazing opportunity to rent retail space in the Heart of Cocoa Village. 1,418 sqft storefront across from the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse. Current home to Season Tickets Boutique.



6.5% Sales Tax applies to commercial rent in addition to rent amount.



Don't miss out on a chance to rent ample space in busy Historic Cocoa Village!



Call Donna at 321-480-1425.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285388

Property Id 285388



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5798438)