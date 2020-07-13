/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dukes Lake
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Mascotte
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 Singleton Circle
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family home Located In Groveland FL! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crane's Landing
1726 Crowned Ave
1726 Crowned Avenue, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Move in ready 3/2 - Fenced yard. Utilities and lawn care NOT included. -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
274 Curtis Ave
274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2320 sqft
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Palisades
10643 Spring Lake Drive
10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3428 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Roane Rd.
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
~3/1~Roane Road~Newly Updated/Like New Home with a big yard and close to everything! - 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors & bathroom. Rent includes lawn care and a newly installed monitored security system.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lucerne Cir.
5 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
660 sqft
5 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Jobbins Drive
2207 Jobbins Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2207 Jobbins Drive Available 09/01/20 3/2 in Leesburg - Available September. 3/2 features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Lucerne Cir.
4 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
576 sqft
4 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue, Minneola, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,940
3000 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 BRAEBURY DR
1317 Braeberry Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
LEESBURG - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA HOME - Spacious 3BR/1BA remodeled home. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new counter tops, new flooring throughout, completely remodeled bath, and screened porch overlooking large backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Carroll St
141 Carroll Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1591 sqft
141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FL