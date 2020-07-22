3661 MEADOWGREEN LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fire pit

OWNER IS OFFERING 20% OFF OF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATIONS........2600 Sq feet split floor plan ... Freshly painted throughout with new wood flooring in the den area and new carpet in the living room .... Master bedroom has private entrance out to the large covered patio with a outdoor fire pit and a large fenced in backyard........Located only minutes from St Vincents hospital, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes in Middleburg and easy access to the new expressway...This property is pet friendly with owner approval.