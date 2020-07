Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

You'll love this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan! The living room features vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light with sliding patio doors. There's plenty of space in the kitchen that is overlooking the living area, too! Don't wait! Schedule your viewing today! Renters Insurance required, NO section 8!