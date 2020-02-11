3000 Clarcona Rd Lot 809

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool

Unit Lot 809 Available 02/15/20 PRICE JUST REDUCED- Cottage Style home, 2/2 - Property Id: 204340



Cottage style manufactured home, screened porch, small side yard for plants if desired, X-Large storage shed, includes recent model stainless steel large kitchen appliances, refrigerator with bottom drawer freezer & external ice maker & built-in microwave, granite counter tops, Pantry W&D hook-up, Quiet, shady community,Clarcona Resort Condominium is a gated community, great place to live in Sunny Florida... Includes 110,000 ga commercial size swimming pool, Special event parties & dinners!! Basketball, Shuffleboard, Bingo, LG Rec Hall is rentable for parties, 24 hr guard gate service and neighborhood security patrol. putt putt golf, A sense of community for ALL ages!!

By 429 & 419 & shopping!

??Exercise Lovers??

Walk or ride bike to the nearby beautiful, shady West Orange Trail???? You'll Love the granite kitchen tops w/stainless steel appliances, XLG master BR, LG closet, 2nd BR w/Cedar lined Closet, w/d, nice neighbors, 24 hr gate & street patrol.

Ref Unit #809 when responding

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204340

Property Id 204340



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5464653)