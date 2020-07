Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in ready 2bed, 2.5 bath plus BONUS ROOM townhome with 2 car garage in the Citrus Park Mall area. Fresh paint and new laminate floor through out. the two master suites, bonus room and laundry closet located upstairs. Spacious master bedroom features an over-sized walk-in closet and private balcony. The community has pool and conveniently located near shopping & Restaurants, Suncoast Parkway.