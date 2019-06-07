All apartments in Citrus Park
Citrus Park, FL
7020 BRIARHILL COURT
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

7020 BRIARHILL COURT

7020 Briarhill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Briarhill Ct, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Beautiful villa in the desirable gated community of Ravinia! Prime location in the Citrus Park area. This versatile floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and a fantastic Private open patio. Exceptionally well maintained with tile floors, carper, lot of cabinet in the kitchen, and a washer and dryer for the tenant's convenience. Enjoy the security and privacy in this lovely gate neighborhood- community pool, sidewalks and beautiful, mature landscaping. Close and easy access to the Veteran's Expressway, and the Citrus Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have any available units?
7020 BRIARHILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have?
Some of 7020 BRIARHILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 BRIARHILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7020 BRIARHILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 BRIARHILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT offers parking.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT has a pool.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 BRIARHILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 BRIARHILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
