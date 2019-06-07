7020 BRIARHILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful villa in the desirable gated community of Ravinia! Prime location in the Citrus Park area. This versatile floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and a fantastic Private open patio. Exceptionally well maintained with tile floors, carper, lot of cabinet in the kitchen, and a washer and dryer for the tenant's convenience. Enjoy the security and privacy in this lovely gate neighborhood- community pool, sidewalks and beautiful, mature landscaping. Close and easy access to the Veteran's Expressway, and the Citrus Park.