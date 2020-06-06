All apartments in Citrus Park
6743 Citrus Creek Ln

6743 Citrus Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6743 Citrus Creek Ln, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$250 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT!! BRAND NEW Townhome in a great Tampa location that is close to great rated schools, shopping malls, Costco, tons of dining, entertainment, etc. Located in CITRUS PARK in a gated community this is just what you have been looking for. This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and kitchen all open. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, large closet pantry, and a breakfast bar. There is also a half-bath. Upstairs features the master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have any available units?
6743 Citrus Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have?
Some of 6743 Citrus Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 Citrus Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6743 Citrus Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 Citrus Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 Citrus Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6743 Citrus Creek Ln has units with air conditioning.

