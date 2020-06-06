6743 Citrus Creek Ln

Amenities
$250 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT!! BRAND NEW Townhome in a great Tampa location that is close to great rated schools, shopping malls, Costco, tons of dining, entertainment, etc. Located in CITRUS PARK in a gated community this is just what you have been looking for. This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and kitchen all open. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, large closet pantry, and a breakfast bar. There is also a half-bath. Upstairs features the master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks.