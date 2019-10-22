All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

6447 Reef Circle

6447 Reef Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6447 Reef Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Logan Gate

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has plenty of space with tiled flooring in the living areas! As you enter the property you have an elongated living room which connects into the dining room with tiled flooring running through and continuing into the kitchen. Kitchen is stocked with a breakfast bar, eat/nook area and all major appliances including refrigerator,stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is roomy with a nice sized closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring as well, vanity sink and a tiled surround, standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility close, one car garage and a nice fenced in back yard, perfect for enjoying the Florida weather! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 Reef Circle have any available units?
6447 Reef Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6447 Reef Circle have?
Some of 6447 Reef Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6447 Reef Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6447 Reef Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 Reef Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6447 Reef Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6447 Reef Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6447 Reef Circle offers parking.
Does 6447 Reef Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6447 Reef Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 Reef Circle have a pool?
No, 6447 Reef Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6447 Reef Circle have accessible units?
No, 6447 Reef Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 Reef Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6447 Reef Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6447 Reef Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6447 Reef Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
