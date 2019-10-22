6447 Reef Circle

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has plenty of space with tiled flooring in the living areas! As you enter the property you have an elongated living room which connects into the dining room with tiled flooring running through and continuing into the kitchen. Kitchen is stocked with a breakfast bar, eat/nook area and all major appliances including refrigerator,stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is roomy with a nice sized closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring as well, vanity sink and a tiled surround, standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility close, one car garage and a nice fenced in back yard, perfect for enjoying the Florida weather! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.