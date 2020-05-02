Amenities
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .78 acre lot with in ground pool. The spacious master suite has two walk-in closet and the en suite bathroom features granite counter tops on the large double vanities, tile flooring, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The backyard has an in ground pool with a covered outdoor entertainment area, enclosed with a lanai, and has stunning views of the adjacent pond!
1.5 miles away from Veterans expressway, 12 miles from Tampa International airport (about 15 minutes), 16-19 minutes away from West Shore Business center and 20-25 minutes away from Downtown Tampa
Must See!
(RLNE3342922)