Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:45 AM

6315 Nikki Lane

6315 Nikki Lane · (813) 417-8823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6315 Nikki Lane · Avail. now

$2,375

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2245 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
pool
garage
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .78 acre lot with in ground pool. The spacious master suite has two walk-in closet and the en suite bathroom features granite counter tops on the large double vanities, tile flooring, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The backyard has an in ground pool with a covered outdoor entertainment area, enclosed with a lanai, and has stunning views of the adjacent pond!

1.5 miles away from Veterans expressway, 12 miles from Tampa International airport (about 15 minutes), 16-19 minutes away from West Shore Business center and 20-25 minutes away from Downtown Tampa

Must See!

(RLNE3342922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Nikki Lane have any available units?
6315 Nikki Lane has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6315 Nikki Lane have?
Some of 6315 Nikki Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Nikki Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Nikki Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Nikki Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Nikki Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Nikki Lane does offer parking.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Nikki Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Nikki Lane has a pool.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane have accessible units?
No, 6315 Nikki Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Nikki Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Nikki Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Nikki Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
