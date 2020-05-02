Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool business center

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking pool garage

6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .78 acre lot with in ground pool. The spacious master suite has two walk-in closet and the en suite bathroom features granite counter tops on the large double vanities, tile flooring, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The backyard has an in ground pool with a covered outdoor entertainment area, enclosed with a lanai, and has stunning views of the adjacent pond!



1.5 miles away from Veterans expressway, 12 miles from Tampa International airport (about 15 minutes), 16-19 minutes away from West Shore Business center and 20-25 minutes away from Downtown Tampa



Must See!



