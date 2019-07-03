All apartments in Citrus Park
14926 SALAMANDER PLACE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

14926 SALAMANDER PLACE

14926 Salamander Place · No Longer Available
Location

14926 Salamander Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Bellamy Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming maintenance free town home is waiting for you! Nestled in the sought out area of Citrus Park/Carrollwood, this lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home includes water, basic cable, washer, dryer and all kitchen appliances. Home also features a 1 car garage! You will also find an enclosed lanai that is a delightful place to relax. The community has a community pool, which you will have access to as well. You will find this home is also minutes away from numerous restaurants and shopping areas. With an easy commute to Veterans Expressway, Tampa and Beaches this is a perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have any available units?
14926 SALAMANDER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have?
Some of 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14926 SALAMANDER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE offers parking.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE has a pool.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14926 SALAMANDER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
