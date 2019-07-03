14926 SALAMANDER PLACE

Amenities

Charming maintenance free town home is waiting for you! Nestled in the sought out area of Citrus Park/Carrollwood, this lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home includes water, basic cable, washer, dryer and all kitchen appliances. Home also features a 1 car garage! You will also find an enclosed lanai that is a delightful place to relax. The community has a community pool, which you will have access to as well. You will find this home is also minutes away from numerous restaurants and shopping areas. With an easy commute to Veterans Expressway, Tampa and Beaches this is a perfect place to call home!