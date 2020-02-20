All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:51 PM

14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

14111 Citrus Crest Circle
Location

14111 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful three bedroom townhouse with two and a half baths for rent. High ceilings both downstairs and upstairs. Very bright and clean designs. Open concept downstairs with the kitchen island overlooking the living and dining area. Upstairs, the Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a tub and separate shower stall. It also includes a walk in closet and an attached balcony overlooking the pool area. There are also the two other bedrooms and the laundry room upstairs for added convenience. The garage is oversized, easily fitting two cars with extra room on the side for storage. This town home is centrally located within a great school district and by the Citrus Park Mall and the Veteran's Expressway to get everywhere you need quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have any available units?
14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14111 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

