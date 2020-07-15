All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

14019 Citrus Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park. Located right off of the Upper Tampa Bay Trail and the Veterans Expressway, this home is in a premier location and surrounded by everything you could ask for. Entering the property you will be greeted with a large open floor plan, tall ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets and stainless steel backsplash. The kitchen is open to the living and dining room making it perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a half bathroom and the access door to your oversized 2-car garage. Stairs will lead to the second floor where you will find a loft and two large bedrooms. Each bedroom is equipped with large walk-in closets and their own bathroom. The master bathroom offers a garden tub with separate shower stall. Off of the master is a nice covered patio. The entire second floor has beautiful laminate wood floors and tall ceilings. The entire home was just freshly painted including walls, ceiling, baseboards and doors. After some exercise you will enjoy the beautiful community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have any available units?
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg