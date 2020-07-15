14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park. Located right off of the Upper Tampa Bay Trail and the Veterans Expressway, this home is in a premier location and surrounded by everything you could ask for. Entering the property you will be greeted with a large open floor plan, tall ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets and stainless steel backsplash. The kitchen is open to the living and dining room making it perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a half bathroom and the access door to your oversized 2-car garage. Stairs will lead to the second floor where you will find a loft and two large bedrooms. Each bedroom is equipped with large walk-in closets and their own bathroom. The master bathroom offers a garden tub with separate shower stall. Off of the master is a nice covered patio. The entire second floor has beautiful laminate wood floors and tall ceilings. The entire home was just freshly painted including walls, ceiling, baseboards and doors. After some exercise you will enjoy the beautiful community pool.