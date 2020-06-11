All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 10908 Covey Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
10908 Covey Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

10908 Covey Ct

10908 Covey Court · (760) 212-7431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020.
$2,020/month rent. $4,100 security deposit required.
Rent to Own criteria - must have 620 fico score or higher, no felonies w/in last 7 yrs, household income must be 45k or more!

Fully refundable security deposit should you choose not to buy the home! Great opportunity to "Try before you buy" concept!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 Covey Ct have any available units?
10908 Covey Ct has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10908 Covey Ct have?
Some of 10908 Covey Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 Covey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10908 Covey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 Covey Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10908 Covey Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10908 Covey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10908 Covey Ct does offer parking.
Does 10908 Covey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 Covey Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 Covey Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10908 Covey Ct has a pool.
Does 10908 Covey Ct have accessible units?
No, 10908 Covey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 Covey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 Covey Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10908 Covey Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10908 Covey Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10908 Covey Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity