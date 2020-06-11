10908 Covey Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020.

$2,020/month rent. $4,100 security deposit required.

Rent to Own criteria - must have 620 fico score or higher, no felonies w/in last 7 yrs, household income must be 45k or more!



Fully refundable security deposit should you choose not to buy the home! Great opportunity to "Try before you buy" concept!