Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Beautifully appointed three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome in the desirable gated community of Westpark Preserve. Features include 42- inch maple cabinets, stained concrete floors in the open living area and a dual air conditioner. Tucked away off of the main road, this community is well cared for and it shows. Close to restaurants, shops and the new Costco, with easy access to the Veterans Expressway. This home is truly move-in ready. Come make this your home today!