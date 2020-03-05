10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Listing Agent: Jannette Figueroa-Torres FIGUEROAJANNETTE2018@GMAIL.COM 787-717-2682 - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. EXCEPTIONAL BRAND NEW 3 BED/ 2 1/2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. Gated AVESA COMMUNITY is conveniently located w/easy access to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, close to the distinct and highly desirable Westchase area, highly-rated restaurants, annual entertainment events and village green areas. With the Gulf Coast beaches to the west and easy access to Tampa and Tampa Airport, you will always be close to it all. Be the "First" to enjoy living in this OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN with Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Room area, Lighted Fan in Great Room, 1st floor Half Bath. Wooden Stairway leads you to 2nd floor with convenient Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer included). Master Bedroom Suite is spectacular with a huge Master Closet, Master Bath w/Walk-In Shower, Double Sinks & Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/spacious closets. Blinds have already been installed, 2nd Bath has tub/Shower combination. Water,Sewer, Trash & Lawncare are included.

Community Features

Gated Community, Pool

Non refundable pet fee $400

**This address does not show up yet in Google Map, please use Sales Office address to easily get there. 10044 Corso Milano Dr. Tampa FL 33625**



(RLNE5445861)