Citrus Park, FL
10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE

10056 Corso Milano Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10056 Corso Milano Dr, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Listing Agent: Jannette Figueroa-Torres FIGUEROAJANNETTE2018@GMAIL.COM 787-717-2682 - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. EXCEPTIONAL BRAND NEW 3 BED/ 2 1/2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. Gated AVESA COMMUNITY is conveniently located w/easy access to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, close to the distinct and highly desirable Westchase area, highly-rated restaurants, annual entertainment events and village green areas. With the Gulf Coast beaches to the west and easy access to Tampa and Tampa Airport, you will always be close to it all. Be the "First" to enjoy living in this OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN with Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Room area, Lighted Fan in Great Room, 1st floor Half Bath. Wooden Stairway leads you to 2nd floor with convenient Laundry Room (Washer & Dryer included). Master Bedroom Suite is spectacular with a huge Master Closet, Master Bath w/Walk-In Shower, Double Sinks & Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/spacious closets. Blinds have already been installed, 2nd Bath has tub/Shower combination. Water,Sewer, Trash & Lawncare are included.
Community Features
Gated Community, Pool
Non refundable pet fee $400
**This address does not show up yet in Google Map, please use Sales Office address to easily get there. 10044 Corso Milano Dr. Tampa FL 33625**

(RLNE5445861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have any available units?
10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have?
Some of 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10056 CORSO MILANO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
