Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:44 PM

57 East 2nd Street

57 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 2nd Street, Chuluota, FL 32766

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Really cute 2 bed home with the benefit of a bonus room in a great school district. This property has a large fully enclosed back yard, updated kitchen with space for a dining table and nicely updated tiled floors in the living room. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the garage. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! This rental home will not last long so come and see it now! Dog accepted.Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,235, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,235, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

