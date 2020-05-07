57 East 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Really cute 2 bed home with the benefit of a bonus room in a great school district. This property has a large fully enclosed back yard, updated kitchen with space for a dining table and nicely updated tiled floors in the living room. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the garage. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! This rental home will not last long so come and see it now! Dog accepted.Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,235, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,235, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.