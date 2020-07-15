All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 9518 Wacker Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
9518 Wacker Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

9518 Wacker Terrace

9518 Wacker Terrace · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9518 Wacker Terrace, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9518 Wacker Terrace · Avail. Oct 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
9518 Wacker Terrace Available 10/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: July 2020
RENTED:
Jan-Mar $3,300*
Apr-Dec $2,100*
*prices do not include taxes and other fees

This Beautiful, split plan four bedroom, three bath home with heated pool sits at the end of a freshwater canal in South Gulf Cove. There is also a bonus den/office and lanai. Spacious Master bedroom with Master bath and walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub, double sinks and oversized shower with water spray from overhead and side and a shower seat.
Bedroom one and two share a guest bath on one side of the home. Bedroom three is a guest suite with it's very own bath.

Owner has added a Pool!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2784192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have any available units?
9518 Wacker Terrace has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9518 Wacker Terrace have?
Some of 9518 Wacker Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9518 Wacker Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9518 Wacker Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9518 Wacker Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace offer parking?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9518 Wacker Terrace has a pool.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9518 Wacker Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9518 Wacker Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9518 Wacker Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity