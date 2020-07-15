Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool guest suite

9518 Wacker Terrace Available 10/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: July 2020

RENTED:

Jan-Mar $3,300*

Apr-Dec $2,100*

*prices do not include taxes and other fees



This Beautiful, split plan four bedroom, three bath home with heated pool sits at the end of a freshwater canal in South Gulf Cove. There is also a bonus den/office and lanai. Spacious Master bedroom with Master bath and walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub, double sinks and oversized shower with water spray from overhead and side and a shower seat.

Bedroom one and two share a guest bath on one side of the home. Bedroom three is a guest suite with it's very own bath.



Owner has added a Pool!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2784192)