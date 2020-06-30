All apartments in Charlotte County
9426 Tacoma Ave,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

9426 Tacoma Ave,

9426 Tacoma Avenue · (270) 519-6016
Location

9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
furnished
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598

Brand new duplex available to rent 08/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Planning of doing fully furnished. Located steps to Charlotte County library, and the beautiful Tringali park. Just minutes from Gulf Beaches, shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything that Englewood has to offer. This rental will not last long! Contact me today for more details. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281598
Property Id 281598

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have any available units?
9426 Tacoma Ave, has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have?
Some of 9426 Tacoma Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 Tacoma Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
9426 Tacoma Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 Tacoma Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 9426 Tacoma Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, offer parking?
No, 9426 Tacoma Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9426 Tacoma Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have a pool?
No, 9426 Tacoma Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have accessible units?
No, 9426 Tacoma Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9426 Tacoma Ave, has units with dishwashers.
Does 9426 Tacoma Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 9426 Tacoma Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
