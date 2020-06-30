9426 Tacoma Ave,

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598



Brand new duplex available to rent 08/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Planning of doing fully furnished. Located steps to Charlotte County library, and the beautiful Tringali park. Just minutes from Gulf Beaches, shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything that Englewood has to offer. This rental will not last long! Contact me today for more details. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281598

Property Id 281598



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5784175)