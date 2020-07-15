7451 REGINA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available off-season only (May 1 through December 31). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,500/month, and $700/week. Your vacation starts NOW in this beautifully decorated, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home comes equipped with just about everything you could need on your vacation, right down to the crock pot. Enjoy comfortable furnishings, 3 flat panel TV's, a king size bed in the Master bedroom, queen bed in the 2nd bedroom, and full size bed in the 3rd bedroom. Pocket sliders open onto the large lanai bringing the outdoors inside - perfect for entertaining, enjoying breakfast or your evening meal, or just relaxing in the afternoon Florida sunshine while enjoying the wildlife in the canal! The huge, fully-fenced in back yard is perfect for your furry friend. The home has 2 bikes and an electric grill for your grilling enjoyment. You're only a 15 minute drive to Englewood Beach, and about a 30 minute drive to beautiful Boca Grande beaches, shopping, restaurants, and world-class fishing. Rotonda's 99 holes of golf are just minutes away. Internet Included.