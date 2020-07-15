All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

7451 REGINA DRIVE

7451 Regina Drive · (941) 815-3237
Location

7451 Regina Drive, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available off-season only (May 1 through December 31). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,500/month, and $700/week. Your vacation starts NOW in this beautifully decorated, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home comes equipped with just about everything you could need on your vacation, right down to the crock pot. Enjoy comfortable furnishings, 3 flat panel TV's, a king size bed in the Master bedroom, queen bed in the 2nd bedroom, and full size bed in the 3rd bedroom. Pocket sliders open onto the large lanai bringing the outdoors inside - perfect for entertaining, enjoying breakfast or your evening meal, or just relaxing in the afternoon Florida sunshine while enjoying the wildlife in the canal! The huge, fully-fenced in back yard is perfect for your furry friend. The home has 2 bikes and an electric grill for your grilling enjoyment. You're only a 15 minute drive to Englewood Beach, and about a 30 minute drive to beautiful Boca Grande beaches, shopping, restaurants, and world-class fishing. Rotonda's 99 holes of golf are just minutes away. Internet Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have any available units?
7451 REGINA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have?
Some of 7451 REGINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7451 REGINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7451 REGINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7451 REGINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7451 REGINA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7451 REGINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7451 REGINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7451 REGINA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7451 REGINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7451 REGINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7451 REGINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7451 REGINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
