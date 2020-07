Amenities

RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays. Master bedroom has king bed and master bath w/walk in shower. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed. Split plan design, breakfast room off kitchen, and large screened lanai in rear which provides vinyl enclosures. Over sized 2 car garage & remote. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Flat screen TV in living room plus add'l tv in master bedroom. Small patio in rear includes gas grill. Utilities included plus WIFI. This is a non-deed restricted neighborhood- RV/Boat parking allowed in driveway. Interior laundry room off breakfast room. Jack n Jill bath 2 has combo tub/shower. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. This home has everything you will need as a second home!

Interior laundry room, beach equipment included. This is a year round furnished rental-call for other pricing through out the year.