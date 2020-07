Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Seasonal Rental*Welcome home to this peaceful and serene private home. 3/2 with large open areas. Whether you are looking for a reasonably priced vacation get away, or waiting on a new house to be built, or travelling for work you will be comfortable in this fully furnished retreat. Beautiful lake views make relaxing a breeze! Be at the beach within minutes. Available 4/16/2021!