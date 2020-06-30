All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 41 BRIG CIRCLE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
41 BRIG CIRCLE E
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

41 BRIG CIRCLE E

41 Brig Circle East · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

41 Brig Circle East, Charlotte County, FL 33946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,200/month, and $900/week. Four Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath/Two Car Garage over 2,300 square foot large home. Impressive great room with coffered ceilings in the living and dining areas and wood flooring. Ceramic tile in the remainder of the home, no carpet. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops overlooking a large family room. Split bedroom plan. Master suite with access to the lanai and five piece bath. Two guest bedrooms share a bath. Bedroom four has an attached half bath. There is a very large covered lanai for outdoor living. The pool has a water feature and table area. Internet Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have any available units?
41 BRIG CIRCLE E has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have?
Some of 41 BRIG CIRCLE E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 BRIG CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
41 BRIG CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 BRIG CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 BRIG CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 BRIG CIRCLE E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 41 BRIG CIRCLE E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity