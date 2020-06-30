41 BRIG CIRCLE E

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan some paid utils

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,200/month, and $900/week. Four Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath/Two Car Garage over 2,300 square foot large home. Impressive great room with coffered ceilings in the living and dining areas and wood flooring. Ceramic tile in the remainder of the home, no carpet. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops overlooking a large family room. Split bedroom plan. Master suite with access to the lanai and five piece bath. Two guest bedrooms share a bath. Bedroom four has an attached half bath. There is a very large covered lanai for outdoor living. The pool has a water feature and table area. Internet Included.