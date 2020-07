Amenities

granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out... The well appointed furnishings are all BRAND NEW throughout the entire home... Private heated pool with greenbelt off the over sized lanai is ultra private... Located at the end of a cul de sac with minimal traffic... SORRY NO PETS!!! Call Cole 913-705-0494 today for a private showing!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880917)