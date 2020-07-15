26470 Explorer Rd

Amenities

Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, fully tiled flooring and expansive living area make it so much more attractive and desirable. The master bedroom boasts of a large walk-in closet and a master bath with walk-in shower and double sinks. The second bathroom is a full one with a tub. The third bedroom can also be used either as office/study. The open kitchen is equipped with beautiful brand new stainless steel appliances and Corian counter top. Inside utility is conveniently equipped with washer and dryer. It is so scenic from the lanai with a beautiful view of the lake, greenery, and trees. It is also conveniently located close to Deep Creek Golf club. Please call for a viewing of this highly desirable rental.



(RLNE5778756)