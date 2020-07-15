All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 26470 Explorer Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
26470 Explorer Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

26470 Explorer Rd

26470 Explorer Road · (941) 833-4777 ext. 9418334777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26470 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26470 Explorer Rd · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, fully tiled flooring and expansive living area make it so much more attractive and desirable. The master bedroom boasts of a large walk-in closet and a master bath with walk-in shower and double sinks. The second bathroom is a full one with a tub. The third bedroom can also be used either as office/study. The open kitchen is equipped with beautiful brand new stainless steel appliances and Corian counter top. Inside utility is conveniently equipped with washer and dryer. It is so scenic from the lanai with a beautiful view of the lake, greenery, and trees. It is also conveniently located close to Deep Creek Golf club. Please call for a viewing of this highly desirable rental.

(RLNE5778756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26470 Explorer Rd have any available units?
26470 Explorer Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26470 Explorer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
26470 Explorer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26470 Explorer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd offer parking?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd does not offer parking.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26470 Explorer Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd have a pool?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd have accessible units?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26470 Explorer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 26470 Explorer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 26470 Explorer Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity