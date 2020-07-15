26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD

Amenities

Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida.

Spacious two (2) Bedroom, 2 ½ Bathrooms approximately 1078 Sq. Feet Under air features

Beautiful view of the Community Lake. Amenities at Lake Rio Townhomes includes access to the heated community pool and assigned parking. Downstairs is the Kitchen that is upgraded

with new Kitchen appliances which include glass top stove, over the hood microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with the bottom freezer. Laminate Counter tops with double stainless steel sink situated in corner style. Dining Room area is a beautiful glass top table with 4 wrought iron chairs with cushions. Then step into the living room that has plenty of seating. Sofa, Loveseat, recliner chair and another stand alone chair, flat screen television and beautiful Florida Style decorations .There is a half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Step into the lanai area from the living room, and relax watching the sunsets while sipping a glass of wine. The heated community pool is withing just a few feet from the unit so not far to walk.

There is the Laundry Closet with stackable front loader washer and dryer in downstairs.

Then when you are ready to retire for the night, there are two (2) bedrooms upstairs. The guest bedroom comes with a queen bed, night stand, dresser and has it’s own bathroom that comes with tub/shower combo. The Master Bedroom on the other side of the Guest Bedroom comes with a Queen bed as well. Florida Style dresser with 2 night stands and lamp, a corner style desk and television. The balcony offers beautiful view of the community pool. Master bedroom has 2 separate large closets. 1st. Closet is located when you enter the Master Bedroom. The 2nd. Closet is located in the dressing area of the Master Bathroom. Very large vanity sink with a makeup area & makeup chair and a walk in shower.



Avid golfers can enjoy being in close proximity to the challenging 6,000 sq. ft. Mark McCumber

Golf Course, or take advantage of all the water activities that this Gulf Coast paradise has to offer. Deep Creek is centrally located to major highways, schools, shopping, recreational parks, many restaurants and the Gulf Beaches.