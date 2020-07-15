All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:02 AM

26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD

26338 Rampart Boulevard · (941) 875-9060
Location

26338 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida.
Spacious two (2) Bedroom, 2 ½ Bathrooms approximately 1078 Sq. Feet Under air features
Beautiful view of the Community Lake. Amenities at Lake Rio Townhomes includes access to the heated community pool and assigned parking. Downstairs is the Kitchen that is upgraded
with new Kitchen appliances which include glass top stove, over the hood microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with the bottom freezer. Laminate Counter tops with double stainless steel sink situated in corner style. Dining Room area is a beautiful glass top table with 4 wrought iron chairs with cushions. Then step into the living room that has plenty of seating. Sofa, Loveseat, recliner chair and another stand alone chair, flat screen television and beautiful Florida Style decorations .There is a half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Step into the lanai area from the living room, and relax watching the sunsets while sipping a glass of wine. The heated community pool is withing just a few feet from the unit so not far to walk.
There is the Laundry Closet with stackable front loader washer and dryer in downstairs.
Then when you are ready to retire for the night, there are two (2) bedrooms upstairs. The guest bedroom comes with a queen bed, night stand, dresser and has it’s own bathroom that comes with tub/shower combo. The Master Bedroom on the other side of the Guest Bedroom comes with a Queen bed as well. Florida Style dresser with 2 night stands and lamp, a corner style desk and television. The balcony offers beautiful view of the community pool. Master bedroom has 2 separate large closets. 1st. Closet is located when you enter the Master Bedroom. The 2nd. Closet is located in the dressing area of the Master Bathroom. Very large vanity sink with a makeup area & makeup chair and a walk in shower.

Avid golfers can enjoy being in close proximity to the challenging 6,000 sq. ft. Mark McCumber
Golf Course, or take advantage of all the water activities that this Gulf Coast paradise has to offer. Deep Creek is centrally located to major highways, schools, shopping, recreational parks, many restaurants and the Gulf Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have any available units?
26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have?
Some of 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
