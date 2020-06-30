25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

Lovely one story Villa with a courtyard , Ceramic Tile throughout, Cathedral Ceilings with All appliances including Range, Refrigerator Microwave hood, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Screened in lanai with additional exterior privacy fence for your enjoyment. Granite Counter tops in kitchen with Granite back-splash and solid wood cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedroom floor plan with full size laundry room. Space saving tank-less water heater. Pets allowed, pet fee dependent on breed and weight of pet. Call for access to view the property.