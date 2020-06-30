All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:02 AM

25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD

25333 Sandhill Boulevard · (941) 626-1514
Location

25333 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely one story Villa with a courtyard , Ceramic Tile throughout, Cathedral Ceilings with All appliances including Range, Refrigerator Microwave hood, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Screened in lanai with additional exterior privacy fence for your enjoyment. Granite Counter tops in kitchen with Granite back-splash and solid wood cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedroom floor plan with full size laundry room. Space saving tank-less water heater. Pets allowed, pet fee dependent on breed and weight of pet. Call for access to view the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have any available units?
25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
